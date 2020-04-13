COVID-19: Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on the Indian Auto Industry - Watch Video

The Coronavirus Pandemic has been affecting the livelihoods of almost everyone that we know and it hasn’t spared the Indian automotive industry either. We had earlier brought you the effect that the Coronavirus has had on the industry and what the automakers have been doing to combat the slowdown but since then there has been a major update – the sales figures for the month of March 2020 have come in and the situation is worse than anyone expected. It gives a clear picture of the extent of the impact on the industry and which automaker has been facing the worst of it.

On top of that, several automakers have stepped up to use their expertise in parts production to help the medical industry with automakers like Tesla and Mahindra coming out with their own versions of ventilators too. Watch the video below to know the details.

WATCH VIDEO:

