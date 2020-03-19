COVID-19 Impact: Spicejet to Suspend Majority of International Flights Till April 30

Airline major SpiceJet will suspend the majority of its international operations from Saturday due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the airline's Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

"SpiceJet will temporarily suspend the majority of its international operations from March 21st till 30th April 2020. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April 2020, a spokesperson said.