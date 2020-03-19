English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Impact: Spicejet to Suspend Majority of International Flights Till April 30

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Although it is suspending all international flights from March 21st onwards, Spicejet's Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

Share this:

Airline major SpiceJet will suspend the majority of its international operations from Saturday due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the airline's Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

"SpiceJet will temporarily suspend the majority of its international operations from March 21st till 30th April 2020. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April 2020, a spokesperson said.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story