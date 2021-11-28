COVID-19: Kuwait Bans Flights from 9 African Countries Over New Variant

Kuwait decided on Saturday to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Kuwait will suspend direct commercial flights with South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, and Malawi, except for cargo planes, Kuwait’s Center for Government Communication said.

Kuwaiti citizens coming from those countries will be in quarantine for seven days starting from November 28, and they will be required to do a PCR test on arrival and another on the sixth day of arrival, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, non-Kuwaitis coming from those countries, whether they come directly or through other countries, will be barred from entry unless they stay in a third country for at least 14 days.

Kuwait’s government called on citizens to avoid travelling to those countries at present, except in case of necessity.

