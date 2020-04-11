COVID-19 Lockdown: Airlines Prepared for Extension on Flight Ban Beyond April 15, Announcement Soon

Sources have confirmed CNN-News18 that airlines are prepared for extension of flight ban, which is most likely to be announced soon. Those airlines that accepted flight bookings for travel date 15th April onwards will secure the PNR shell of passengers. Passengers will be able to book the flight later till a period of a year.

SpiceJet earlier announced the sale of tickets at prices starting as low as Rs 939 onwards. The airline is also providing the flyers with an option to reschedule their flights up to September 30 2020.

There were reports indicating that government might allow flights in a staggered manner. However, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, in a tweet said that the government is yet to take any decision on resumption of flight services both on domestic and international sectors.

A senior Civil Aviation Ministry official earlier told PTI that the government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in India in a staggered manner post the 21-day lockdown period which is slated to end on April 14.

The minister reacted to the report claiming it to be a mere speculation and said the correct position was spelt out on 2nd April 2020. The minister earlier tweeted that the services of international flights will most likely resume from April 15 depending on case-to-case basis, and on basis of country of arrival and departure.