COVID-19 Lockdown: Automakers Announcing Extension on Warranty and Service in India - A List

Due to the on-going lockdown across the country, several customers are unable to service vehicles which are scheduled for maintenance. For the same, various four wheeler and two wheeler companies have announced an extension on warranty and service schedule on all its vehicles for a certain time frame. Most of them have extended the warranty by minimum 1 month, while some are offering extension upto 3 months. We have compiled a list of all the companies offering such an extension -

Four-Wheeler OEMs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021. Tata was the first company in India to offer such an extension.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to extend free service, warranty and extended warranty for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021. These will be extended up to 30th June 2021. The announcement has been made keeping in mind the ongoing lockdowns in various states due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country.

Renault

Renault India has announced extension on Warranty and Periodic Free Service schedules for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to 31st July 2021. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency.

MG Motor

MG Motor India has extended the Warranty and Service Schedule Validity of all schedules due during April and May 2021. The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until 31st July 2021. The auto-extension of periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts is in line to protect the vehicles.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), also announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free services by 2 months for its customers that are unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their cities or states.

Audi

Audi India has announced an Extension on Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service Plans for customers whose warranty and service period are due to expire between April, May & June. The extension is until June 30, 2021.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen India has extended the comprehensive service support for its customers who can visit any authorized Volkswagen workshops across India, once the lockdown is lifted.

1. Extension up to 30th June 2021: All customers whose car services were due and missed during the period starting from 1st April 2021 to 31st May 2021, can now avail the extended service support till 30th June 2021

2. Purchase an Extended Warranty (EW): Customer whose car’s two-year warranty is getting completed in April and May 2021, can purchase the extended warranty till 30th June 2021

3. Existing Extended Warranty Customers: All existing customers who have already availed extended warranty (EW) and whose EW period is due to expire between 15th April 2021 to 31st May 2021, could report to our Authorized Workshops till 30th June 2021, for any repairs under the EW policy

4. Extension of RSA Services: Repair-on-Site for RSA policies expiring in April and May, extended till 30th June 2021 (including Retail RSA policies)

5. Service Value Package (SVP): All customers with a valid SVP and whose maintenance is due during the months of April and May 2021, can avail the same with no extra costs at our authorized workshops, till 30th June 2021.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India will continue to support the customers with its Road Side Assistance programme with special permissions, wherever required. Key Pointers -

• Standard Warranty Extension: For Standard Warranty cases expiring between 15th April and 31st May’21 will be honored up to 30th June’21

• Protection against lapsed service: Misses on the scheduled annual service from 15th April’21 up to 31st May’21 would be honored up to 30th June’21 without affecting warranty benefits However, customers should ensure servicing of their vehicles before 30th June’21

• Extended warranty and Insurance claim support: Claims related to Advance Assurance Extended warranty or Motor insurance (Daimler Financial Services Insurance) can be reported till 30th June’21. Such claims will be attained even if the extended warranty or motor insurance on the car has lapsed in the period of 15th April’21 to 31st May’21

• Extra period to purchase extended warranty: If the vehicle’s standard warranty period of 3 years is expiring between 15th April’21 and 31st May’21, customers can buy Advance Assurance extended warranty by simply calling the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before 30th June’21

• Mobilo on the move: Road Side Assistance with special permissions from authorities is made available wherever possible , to ensure customer support

Two-Wheeler OEMs

Yamaha

Yamaha is extending benefits related to service and warranty till 30th June 2021, from the date of expiry. The following services will be extended:

● Free service: Services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Normal warranty: Normal warranty expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Extended warranty: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

● Annual maintenance contract: Expiring during the lockdown, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

Hero Motocorp

The Company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.

The extended services include –

• All scheduled Free Service (FSC)

• All services under Joyride (AMC)

• All vehicles for which the warranty is expiring

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd has extended the free service period of all its brands in India in light of the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns or travel restrictions announced by several states across India. Hence, to offer support to its customers, Bajaj Auto is extending the free service benefits until 31st July 2021.

The free service period of vehicles expiring between April 1st, 2021 and May 31st, 2021, will now be extended until July 31st, 2021. The extension of the free service period is applicable on all two wheelers and commercial vehicles.

KTM

KTM has extended the service and warranty periods of all its products in India. Given the uncertainty due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states across India, all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended by two months. Warranty and free services which were previously valid till May 31st, 2021, will now be applicable until July 31st, 2021.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till 31st July 2021 across all its dealership networks pan-India. This extension will be applicable for all Honda 2Wheeler India’s customers, whose vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021.

Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has also announced the extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty, considering the convenience of the customers amidst the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. This announcement is for all those customers whose free service or warranty period expires in between 1st April 2021 to 31st May, 2021. All these customers will now get an extension up to 15th July 2021.

