AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop 42% in March as Production Comes to Halt

File photo of a Hero Xtreme 160 R. (News18 Auto)

File photo of a Hero Xtreme 160 R. (News18 Auto)

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,05,883 units last month as against 5,35,943 units in March 2019, down 42.9 percent.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Share this:

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 percent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,05,883 units last month as against 5,35,943 units in March 2019, down 42.9 percent. Total scooter sales declined 36.55 percent to 28,764 units as compared with 45,336 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 3,16,685 units last month as compared with 5,53,302 units in the same period a year ago, down 42.7 percent.

"In March 2020, the auto industry and the entire global economy has been faced with unprecedented disruption, owing to the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 has resulted in interrupted supply chains, halted production and lock-down, leading to no retails," the company said.

The two-wheeler major said it has elevated Naveen Chauhan as Head of Sales and After Sales, with immediate effect.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres