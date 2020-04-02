AUTO

1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: Hyundai India Records Sales Dip of 47 Percent in March

Image for Representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Hyundai said that it had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year compared 32,279 units in March 2020.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 47.21 per cent decline in total sales at 32,279 units in March. The company had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 40.69 per cent to 26,300 units as against 44,350 units in March 2019, the company added.

Similarly, exports last month were down 64.41 per cent to 5,979 units as compared with 16,800 units in March 2019.


On the other hands, India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited's domestic vehicle sales witnessed a sharp 48% decline owing to the nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carmaker said that it sold 158,076 units last year but said the numbers were not comparable as the company had to suspend operations from March 22, in line with the government's order.

Last week, the government sent India into a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, forcing automakers such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Ford and Toyota to suspend car manufacturing.

With Inputs from PTI

