COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production by 32 Percent in March

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 per cent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company produced a total of 92,540 units in March as against 1,36,201 units in the year-ago month, the auto major said.

Passenger vehicle production last month stood at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a dip of 32.26 percent, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, S-Presso WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.



Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, declined by 14.19 per cent to 15,203 units as compared to 17,719 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output go down to 2,146 units in March from 3,205 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production declined to 938 units last month from 965 units in March 2019, the filing said.

In February, the automaker had cut its production by 5.38 per cent to 1,40,933 units.