COVID-19 Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Provides Precautionary Tips to Customers to Prevent Car Damage

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki has also announced a series of measures for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India has promptly reached out to customers with precautionary steps to prevent car damage during the COVID-19 lockdown. Over 25 million SMSes have been sent to inform customers on tips, which would help them to protect their vehicles. Many customers have been reached out multiple times to reiterate the steps.

Maruti Suzuki has also announced a series of measures for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Car Care Tips. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Car Care Tips. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

As the outbreak of novel Coronavirus grips the nation, automakers are doing their bit to extend help in improving the situation. Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that it will use its plant in India to manufacture ventilators in accordance with AgVa healthcare. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them.

