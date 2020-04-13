COVID-19 Lockdown: TN Police Adopts Innovative New Methods to Keep People Off the Streets

As the lockdown gets extended to another two weeks till April 30, police authorities are trying to come up with new ways to keep the public off the roads. In the same breath, the Tamil Nadu police have come up with a new method that involved colour coding number plates by painting on them.

The initiative is similar to the odd-even role that was imposed in Delhi to curb the number of vehicles on the road. A new rule will soon be implemented in the state that will only allow vehicles with a particular colour on a particular day.

For instance, on Day 1, the police will colour the edge of the number plate of a vehicle red. On day 2 the colour yellow will be painted on another vehicle. Eventually, a certain colour will be allowed on a particular day. Vehicles of people breaking the colour scheme will be seized by the police. The initiative is currently only implemented in the Salem district.

The number of detected cases in the country continues to rise as it nears the 10,000 marks. A total of 856 cases have recovered with death-toll going as high as 308 so far. Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases so far with 1985 patients being testes positive. Death-toll stands at 149 and 217 recovered cases in the state.

