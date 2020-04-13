AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Lockdown: TN Police Adopts Innovative New Methods to Keep People Off the Streets

Tamil Nadu Police paints the number plate of a two-wheeler.

Tamil Nadu Police paints the number plate of a two-wheeler.

The idea resembles the odd-even rule that was implemented to cut down the number of vehicles on the road.

Share this:

As the lockdown gets extended to another two weeks till April 30, police authorities are trying to come up with new ways to keep the public off the roads. In the same breath, the Tamil Nadu police have come up with a new method that involved colour coding number plates by painting on them.

The initiative is similar to the odd-even role that was imposed in Delhi to curb the number of vehicles on the road. A new rule will soon be implemented in the state that will only allow vehicles with a particular colour on a particular day.

For instance, on Day 1, the police will colour the edge of the number plate of a vehicle red. On day 2 the colour yellow will be painted on another vehicle. Eventually, a certain colour will be allowed on a particular day. Vehicles of people breaking the colour scheme will be seized by the police. The initiative is currently only implemented in the Salem district.

The number of detected cases in the country continues to rise as it nears the 10,000 marks. A total of 856 cases have recovered with death-toll going as high as 308 so far. Maharashtra has recorded the most number of cases so far with 1985 patients being testes positive. Death-toll stands at 149 and 217 recovered cases in the state.

Image source

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,156

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,861,672

    +9,447

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,192

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres