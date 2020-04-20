AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Lockdown: TVS Motor Company Manufactures Over One Million Face Masks

TVS badging. Image for Representation. (Photo: News18.com)

TVS badging. Image for Representation. (Photo: News18.com)

As the number of cases continues to increase in the country, the acute shortage of protective equipment is the most concerning issue.

Share this:

TVS Motor Company has undertaken a number of initiative to do its bit during the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the country. In the same breath, the company has manufactured and distributed over one million face masks to healthcare workers and essential service providers across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As the number of cases continues to increase in the country, the acute shortage of protective equipment is the most concerning issue. In addition to the same, the company has also distributed over 3.2 lakh food packets that were at its pantries of Hosur and Padi plants.

The Chennai-based company has also dispatched disinfectant spray canon-equipped vehicles covering over 3,800 villages so far. The company has also set up exclusive helplines for its employees to address queries. The company has also developed a dedicated mobile app called TVS-ICE or In Case of Emergency, to fulfil any requirement of its employees, be it medical, cash or health-related.

As automakers suffer a major decline due to the outbreak, TVS Motor Company pulled a major move by acquiring Norton Motorcycle for Rs 153 Crores. Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries. This will be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and comes at a time when businesses are finding it to hard to sustain due to COVID-19 impact on economy.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres