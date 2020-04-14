AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Lockdown: Uber to Launch Services for Essential Travel in Four Cities

Representational image (Image: Reuters)

Representational image (Image: Reuters)

All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
  • Edited by: Anirudh SK
Share this:

Uber on Tuesday announced a new service 'Uber Essential' to facilitate essential travel for residents of Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad, amidst the extended national lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the company, this limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities.

"The service is focused upon supporting only essential and critical travel with explicit consent of local authorities. We are in consultation with multiple cities and authorities to understand if there is a need a service like this and based on their advice we will launch the initiative in more cities in coming weeks," Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia told IANS.

All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.

ï¿½Uber Essential' driver-partners are being provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. They are also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations.

'Uber Essential' riders will receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Riders in these cities can open the app to check the availability of 'Uber Essential' in their area and accessible locations nearby.

Watch Video:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,369,525

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,955,392

    +31,544

  • Cured/Discharged

    462,115

     

  • Total DEATHS

    123,408

    +3,790
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres