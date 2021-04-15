COVID-19: Mumbai Airport to Operate Flights from Terminal 2 Starting April 21, Terminal 1 Closed Again

In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, 2021, CSMIA will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2.

Operations at the Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 resumed recently, with five domestic airlines operating flights including GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo shifted back to Terminal 1, which serves domestic passengers and remained suspended even after a restart of domestic air services in the country on May 25 last year following a two-month suspension of air services in late March to contain the pandemic.

Starting April 21, all operations — domestic and international (under various special initiatives) — at Mumbai airport will be carried out from Terminal 2 (T-2). Mumbai airport has also started imposing a spot fine of Rs 1,000 from April 1 on the passengers violating the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocol in the wake of aviation regulator director DGCA warning in March, amid an increasing number of coronavirus infection cases in Maharashtra and some other states.

As part of its SOP for the resumption of domestic flights in May last year, CSMIA had placed guidelines on safety practices across the airport in the form of physical and digital boards. Besides this, regular announcements are made through the airport PA system as well as by on-ground marshals encouraging passengers to follow safety precautions during their journey through the airport, it said.

With the latest directive from the DGCA, these marshals will now levy fines on any individual who refuses to comply with requests to follow safety protocols established in the wake of the pandemic. In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action, CSMIA said.

