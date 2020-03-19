COVID-19: No More Breath Analyzer Test in Delhi as Cops Will Smell Your Mouth to Check Drunken Driving

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced that no drunken driving checking will be done unless someone is visibly drunk and driving so recklessly as to endanger his/her or other’s life, and that too with all possible precautions. This comes in light of the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India.

The coronavirus has infected over 200,000 people and caused nearly 8,500 deaths in 164 nations, triggering emergency lockdowns and injections of cash unseen since World War Two. In India, more than 150 people have been infected and three have died.

After declaring the Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the WHO has followed up with several guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. The disease has affected economies around the world and has forced several countries to seal their borders in order to keep the situation under control. A majority of countries are implementing stringent travel restrictions on international travel, severely affecting the transportation industry.

Earlier today as one more case was detected in Noida, the Delhi Police Commissionarate imposed Section 144 in the city. The Noida Police Commissionarate said in a tweet, "In view of the emergency situation arising in out of the threat of Coronavirus, and following Section 144 of CrPC, it is announced that no social, political, cultural, religious, sports and business gatherings shall be allowed in Gautam Budh Nagar District till April 5, 2020".