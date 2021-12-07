COVID-19 Omicron: B'luru Airport Improves Safety for Passengers from At-risk Countries

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The measures include the addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release.

In keeping with the Centre’s guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival, BIAL worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers, it said.

ALSO WATCH: Covid-19 Omicron: Hyderabad Airport Makes Special Arrangements to Mitigate Threat

Auriga Research, which was operating with eight express PCR test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity, it said. BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at the airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology, it added.

Similarly, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has made special arrangements for international passengers arriving from 11 at-risk countries in view of the growing Omicron concerns threat.

Also Watch:

The airport operator on Monday said they have made all the necessary arrangements as per the latest guidelines issued by the Government of India.

The Centre issued a fresh travel advisory following a rise in cases of infection by a new strain Omicron.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament last week that 11 countries — the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel — have been placed in the ‘at-risk’ category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.