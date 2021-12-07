COVID-19 Omicron: Chandigarh Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

As the number of Omicron variant cases are increasing across the world, including India, the authorities and country administrations are taking all necessary measure to make sure that this does not get transformed into a full-blown third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a step in the same direction, the Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has issued revised guidelines for Chandigarh.

Here’s what passengers flying to Chandigarh need to keep in mind before travelling.

International Passengers

— Thermal Screening upon arrival will be carried out at the airport.

— Passengers have to fill in the Self Declaration form online and it has to be shown to the Airport Health staff.

— As per MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) guidelines for International passengers from non-risk countries, a subsection shall be identified in each flight by the concerned airlines. These travellers shall undergo post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.The cost of the COVID-19 test will be borne by travellers.

— Children, who are under 5 years of age, will be exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. But in case they are found symptomatic on arrival, they will have to undergo testing and will be treated as per laid down protocol.

— International travellers arriving from High-Risk countries- (European countries including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel) will have to undergo additional follow up as detailed hereunder:

Submission of sample post arrival for COVID-19 test, travellers will have to wait at the airport for the test results to arrive.



If tested Negative, international passengers will have to follow home quarantine for 7 days. A Re-test will be conducted on the 8th day of arrival and if once again report is negative, passengers have to self-monitor themselves for another 7 days.



If a passenger is tested positive, they will be moved to an isolation facility and they will be treated as per the standard protocol.

Domestic Passengers

— The thermal screening will be held for all passengers on arrival.

— As the COVID-19 testing facility is not available at the airport, it is mandatory for the passengers to carry fully vaccinated certificate or a negative RT-PCR report.

— The RT-PCR negative test report should not be of more than 72 hours.

— In case passengers don’t have either of the two documents, they would be stopped from boarding the flight, at the origin itself.

— Children below 10 years of age are exempted from either of the conditions.

— All incoming passengers, who have to further travel to Punjab, are advised to install COVA-application on their smartphones before they exit the airport.

— Passengers shall necessarily turn on the blue-tooth and GPS.

— In case any passenger is found to be symptomatic during screening, he/she shall be isolated and immediate action will be taken as per the health protocol.

