Covid-19 Omicron: Goa Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

The detection of the Omicron variant in India has raised alarms in several states. The new variant has been identified as a concerning issue due to its efficacy against the vaccines. As India tightens its security at airports, here is a complete guide for passengers, both international as well as domestic, who are planning to land in Goa soon.

International Passengers

Thermal Screening upon arrival will be carried out by APHO. Self Declaration form is expected to be filled online to be shown to the Airport Health staff by the passengers. Covid test As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. Travellers arriving from High-Risk countries- (Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel) are identified for additional follow up as detailed hereunder:

1. Submission of sample post arrival for Covid 19 test, the cost of the test to be borne by the

passenger. Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport

before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

2. If tested Negative, will follow home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on 8th day of arrival in India

and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for the next 7 days.

3. If a passenger is tested positive, they shall be managed at a separate isolation facility and treated as

per laid down standard protocol. The contacts of such positive cases to be kept under institutional/

home quarantine as per concerned State Government laid down protocol.

As per MoHFW guidelines for International Arrivals dt. 30.11.2021. Travellers from Non-risk countries A subsection (2% of the total flight passengers) in each flight shall be identified by concerned airlines (preferably from different countries) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

The cost of their test will be borne by travellers themselves. If these travellers tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down standard protocols. Exemption Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival, shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

Domestic Passengers

All Arriving passengers seeking entry in the State of Goa must carry a Covid negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa. The covid negative report shall mean RT-PCR/ TrueNat/CBNAAT, Rapid Angen Test or any other test as approved by ICMR.

Further, in the case of a person coming from Kerala, entry will be allowed with negative RT-PCR report with

the following additional conditions:- A. The students/ employees coming from Kerala shall be subjected to an Institutional Quarantine of 5 days. The arrangements for the quarantine for students will be done by the Administrators/ Principals

of the educational institutions. For the employees, it shall be done by respective offices /companies/ firms. At the end of 5 days, they shall be tested by RT-PCR.

B. Arrivals from Kerala other than students and employees should produce the RT-PCR negative Test report and should be in Home Quarantine for 5 days.

C. Exemptions from Quarantine are as follows:

1. Constuonal functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses.

2. Children below 2 years.

3. In dire emergency situations (death in the family, medical treatment etc.)

4. Passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport.

(II) Persons entering in Goa for Medical Emergencies on the production of proof thereof.

(III) Asymptomatic passengers who are fully vaccinated possessing a vaccination certificate of both

doses of Covid-19 Vaccine issued through the COWIN portal, provided, 15 days have elapsed since the

administration of the second dose of such Vaccine."

