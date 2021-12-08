COVID-19 Omicron: Gujarat Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, has been reported from various parts of India. The variant can have serious public health implications for the country due to a significantly high number of mutations. A 72-year-old man from Gujarat was confirmed to be affected by the new coronavirus variant Omicron by the health authorities. The elderly man, who was found to have “mild symptoms", travelled from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar. The person has isolated himself and is living in a micro-containment zone. The rising concern around Omicron has prompted several states to revise the travel restrictions. Here are the travel guidelines, international as well as domestic, to be followed for passengers arriving in Gujarat.

International Passengers:

— Thermal Screening upon arrival is a must. The self-declaration form should be duly filled and shown by the passengers.

— For flyers travelling from high-risk countries, a test on arrival is mandatory. Travellers will be required to wait at the airport for the test results. All European countries are a part of ‘at-risk’ nations.

— If passengers test negative, they will remain in home quarantine for 7 days and take a test again on Day 8.

— If passengers test positive, they will be required to remain in a separate isolation facility as per SOP.

— For travellers arriving to any city of the state from non-risk countries, 2% of the total flight passengers shall undergo testing at random at the airport on arrival.

— Passengers, before boarding, should upload a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hrs prior to the journey.

— As per MoHFW guidelines for International flights, if travellers test positive on retesting, they must immediately self isolate and report to a medical facility.

— If tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down protocol. Their immediate contacts will be identified and tested as well.

Domestic passengers:

— Mandatory health screening for all passengers and verification of vaccination status.

— All passengers arriving to Surat from other states are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

— Passengers not carrying a negative test report are to be tested at the airport by health officials.

— All passengers must have their health status updated on the Aarogya Setu app and must followCOVID appropriate behaviour.

