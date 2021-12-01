Covid-19 Omicron: How Airports in India are Gearing Up to Mitigate the Threat

The Omicron variant has yet again raised concerns of a potential wave after experts suggested its efficiency in surpassing the vaccine barrier. While studies are underway to determine the extent of its potency, countries across the world are mitigating international flights or even closing borders to prevent an outbreak. Ahead of this, the Indian government had announced the resumption of commercial international flights from December 15, which is currently being mulled over after the discovery of the new strain. Airports are already gearing up in light of the new development, trying to strengthen the first line of defence.

Delhi Airport

The Delhi international airport has made arrangements to accommodate at the airport up to 1,500 international passengers at a time, including those coming from ‘at-risk’ countries, till results of their RT-PCR tests taken after arrival are declared, according to officials. Each passenger who will undergo the RT-PCR test will be charged around Rs 1,700. The amount includes charges for the RT-PCR test, and food and water during their stay at the airport till the test results come, the airport officials said on Tuesday.

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport has announced that an exclusive corridor has been created at T4 terminal to screen arriving passengers from countries ‘at risk’. It is mandatory for passengers to wait till the RT-PCR test results are out. The move comes amidst the new Omicron variant that was detected in South Africa.

Chattisgarh Airports

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered the setting up of help desks at three airports in the state for effective screening of passengers flying in from abroad in view of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said. The state health department, in a letter to all district collectors, also directed that fresh guidelines for international travellers issued by the Union Health Ministry for tackling the new COVID variant must be followed strictly, a public relations department official said.

