Covid-19 Omicron: International Flights to Resume on Jan 31 in India - Details Here

The DGCA has announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

Last month, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

ALSO READ: International Flights Won’t Resume on December 15, India Revises Order Amid Omicron Threat

“In view of the merging global scenario… the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” stated a note from the DGCA.

The emergence of the new Covid variant, Omicron, first found in southern Africa has sparked a global alarm, with several countries shutting borders and imposing travel restrictions. The WHO has recently designated Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’, saying that it would take quite some time to accurately gauge its level of severity.

Several states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, have also clamped restrictions on foreign passengers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring nations. Maharashtra imposed mandatory 14-day isolation for all international passengers. Karnataka, meanwhile, instructed authorities to increase surveillance at Kerala border districts. It also stressed mandatory RT-PCR tests for those arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala.

Also Watch:

The Centre on November 28 revised the travel guidelines for international passengers and mandated Covid testing for travellers from ‘countries at-risk’ post-arrival. Travellers from 12 ‘countries at-risk’ will also need to take the Covid test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.