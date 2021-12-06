Covid-19 Omicron: Karnataka Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

In the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 being detected in Karnataka, updated guidelines were introduced by the state government. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai in the presence of the state Health Minister and other officials discussed concerns over the new variant.

The Union government has asked people not to panic but get vaccinated without delay and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients, 66-year-old and 46-year-old were noted to have mild symptoms. Fresh restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new strain have been issued for both domestic and international passengers:

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Omicron: Kerala Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

International passengers

-As per the guidelines issued by Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, 2 percent of the passengers travelling from countries, not in the ‘at risk’ category, will undergo random testing at the port of entry on arrival. (For further details, log on to www.mohfw.gov.in)-The countries at risk include all nations in Europe including South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, UK, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel.-All international passengers must upload a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours before boarding the flight.-For flyers from ‘safe’ nations, a random sample of 5% passengers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on landing. Their swab samples will be collected and sent to genomic sequencing if tested positive. They will be admitted to an isolation facility.-Thermal screening and self-declaration form is required at the airport on arrival.-If the genome sequencing is negative for Omicron, they will be discharged at the discretion of the physician.

Also Watch:

Domestic passengers

-Thermal screening is a must for all passengers-All travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra must carry a COVID negative report not earlier than 72 hours of arrival. This is a must irrespective of the vaccination status of the passengers originating their journey from either of the two aforementioned states into any city of Karnataka.-Thermal screening and oxygen saturation tests shall be done upon arrival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.