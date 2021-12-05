Covid-19 Omicron: Maharashtra Travel Guidelines for Int'l and Domestic Passengers

The new Omicron variant has spread the fear of yet another wave around the world. Many countries have already put international travel restrictions if not closed their borders to keep at bay another unexpected surge in the number of cases. India is also gearing up to mitigate the threat. So far, Mumbai has detected on case of the new variant. Hence, here are the guidelines that you need to follow if you are flying to Maharashtra.

International Travel

As per the Govt. of Maharashtra Order, in addition to MoHFW guidelines issued, the passengers shall be declared as high-risk if (i) They are arriving from high-risk countries namely South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. (ii) Air passengers who have vised any of these High-Risk Countries" in past 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Omicron May Bring Back Extensive Travel Restrictions Across World: IATA

The restrictions apply to these passengers in addition to those imposed by GOI are: High-Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management Authorise at all International airports in State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification.

Such all High-Risk passengers shall have to undergo RTPCR test immediately on arrival at the respective International airport and shall undergo mandatory 7-day ‘Institutional Quarantine’ with second RTPCR test to be carried out on 7th day. If any of the tests is found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to the hospital. In case 7th day RTPCR test comes negative, such High Risk Passengers will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine.

Travellers arriving from other High Risk countries- (Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel) will abide to the guidelines issued by Govt. of India.

Travellers from Non risk countries A sub section ( 2% of the total flight passengers) in each flight shall be identified by concerned airlines (preferably from different countries) shall undergo post arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival. The cost of their test will be borne by travellers themselves. If these travellers tested positive, they shall be managed as per laid down standard protocols.

Also Watch:

Domestic Travel

For domestic passengers, they have to either carry their fully vaccinated certificate or mandatory RT-PCR negative test report of not more than 72 hours.

The revision in the travel guidelines came after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday sent a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray government, urging it to align the orders with the Centre’s guidelines.

Reacting to it, government sources said that the letter has been taken into consideration, but the “processes take time as experts need to be consulted". They added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already deferred implementation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.