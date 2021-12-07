Covid-19 Omicron: Over 16,000 Passengers Land at Delhi Airport From High-Risk Countries

As many as 80 flights have landed at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, December 1 onwards, from the countries identified as “high-risk" areas, in the wake of the outbreak of Omicron variant of COVID-19. More than 16,000 passengers who landed in Delhi from these countries have so far undergone the mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport so far, senior officials from the airport told CNN news18.

India has so far placed 11 countries in the ‘high-risk’ category amidst the spread of the new variant of Covid-19. These countries are — South Africa, The UK, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Israel, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand and Botswana. Passengers coming in from these countries not only will undergo mandatory tests at the Delhi airport upon their arrival but will also require submitting details of their last 14 days of travel and upload them on government’s Air Suvidha portal.

On Tuesday ministry of civil aviation also made it compulsory for all incoming passengers to register on the Air Suvidha Portal. Officials said these will not only help them keep record of every passenger but will also allow the flyers to pre-register for the mandatory COVID-19 test and reduce hassles at the airports.

As per the latest data accessed by CNN news 18, on Tuesday alone, till afternoon, at least eight flights had landed at the Delhi airport from these high-risk countries in which approximately 1300 passengers had arrived.

Between Dec 1 and Dec 6, a little over 15,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport in different flights from these “high-risk" countries. A total of 72 flights had landed at the IGI Airport in these six days, the data shows.

In all, roughly 16,307 passengers have flown to Delhi from these countries in as many as 80 flights, so far.

As per the latest guidelines, if tested positive, a passengers is kept under isolation and the test samples are sent for genome sequencing to establish if it is the Omicron variant.

If tested negative, passengers will observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day.

