COVID-19 Omicron: Punjab Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

Image for representation. (Image source: GoAir)

Here's a complete rundown of the fresh guidelines issued by the government of Punjab for international as well as domestic passengers entering the state.

Amidst the rising fear regarding the Omicron variant, the Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has revamped the COVID-19 guidelines in order to control the transmission of the virus from one state to another. Here’s what passengers flying to Punjab need to keep in mind before travelling.

International Passengers

— Thermal Screening will be carried out upon arrival at the airport.

— International passengers have to fill in a self-declaration form online, which will further be shown to the Airport Health staff.

— As per MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) guidelines, a subsection shall be identified in each flight, by the concerned airlines, for the passengers coming from non-risk countries. These travellers will be tested for the virus post their arrival at the airport.

— Travellers will have to pay for the COVID-19 testing.

— Children, under 5 years of age, are exempted from any testing. However, if they are found symptomatic on arrival, authorities will hold COVID-19 testing and they will be treated as per the laid down protocol.

— International travellers, who are coming from High-Risk countries- (European countries including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel) will have to undergo additional hereunder:

— Travellers will have to submit a sample of COVID-19 test, post-arrival. They are supposed to wait at the airport for the test results to arrive.

— If tested Negative, passengers will be sent for home quarantine for 7 days. A Re-test will be conducted on the 8th day and if the report is negative, passengers have to self-monitor themselves for another 7 days.

However, if a passenger tested positive for the virus, they will be moved to a separate isolation facility.

Domestic Passengers

— Passengers who are fully vaccinated, or have a negative RT-PCR report (of last 72 hours) shall be allowed entry in Punjab.

— In case a passenger doesn’t have either of the two, RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) is mandatory.

— It is mandatory that passengers who have attended large gatherings (religious/political/social) have to be home quarantined for 5 days and will also be tested for the virus.

— Thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers

— All passengers must download and register on COVA Punjab App before entering the state.

— Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the AarogyaSetu mobile app or a Self -Declaration Form.

first published:December 06, 2021, 19:08 IST