Covid-19 Omicron: Rajasthan Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

The Omicron variant has once again caught citizens of India in a state of panic. As the tally for a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus crosses 20, fear due to its efficacy against the vaccines is high. States are imposing new travel restrictions at airports now. As of December 6 morning, Rajasthan’s Jaipur has the highest number of Omicron patients, i.e., 9. Four members from one family and five of their acquaintances tested positive for the new variant. The family members recently travelled from South Africa. Here is a complete guide for passengers flying to Rajasthan must keep in mind before travelling:

The four South African returnees are currently admitted to the hospital of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). The swab samples from all nine people have been collected and sent to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital for genome sequencing.

The other five, who tested positive for the new variant, have been home quarantined. In the wake of the emergence of highly infectious Omicron, the health department has implemented new guidelines at the airport.

Domestic Travel

— Those travellers who have been administered 1st dose of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter the state. They are neither required to show an RT-PCR negative test report nor would be put in quarantine, be it home or institutional.

— Passengers who have not administered the first dose of COVID vaccine must produce a negative RT-PCR test report of not more than 72 hours. Otherwise, they would be quarantined as per extant rules.

— Thermal Screening and Oxygen Saturation Tests are mandatory for all passengers.

— Passengers must certify their current health status through the Aarogya Setu mobile app or a Self-Declaration Form.

— The “No Mask-No Movement” will continue to be followed along with social distancing norms.

— Thermal screening is a must for all departing passengers.

International Passengers

— If an international traveller tests positive, samples will be sent to ascertain whether the individual has been infected with the new variant of Covid or not. Surveillance across the state has also been intensified e for identifying cases early.

