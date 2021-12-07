COVID-19 Omicron: West Bengal Travel Guidelines For Domestic and International Passengers

Several relaxations were given as the COVID-19 cases and the death rate due to the virusacross the country witnessed a dip. However, recently, with the Omicron variant, the threat of getting infected hovers upon the citizens. As the number of Omicron cases is increasing in India, so far 21, all the authorities and administrations are pulling up their socks and making required amendments in the COVID-19 guidelines. Travel has been one of the major carriers of virus from one state to the other.

Learning from the past mistakes and taking precautions right away, the Airport Authority of India (AAI), issued guidelines stating that passengers arriving in West Bengal should be either fully vaccinated or should carry an RT-PCR negative report for COVID-19. Here’s what passengers flying to West Bengal need to keep in mind before travelling.

— All the inbound flight passengers to West Bengal have to carry either a vaccinated certificate or a COVID negative RT-PCR report.

— The RT-PCR test should be held within 72 hours before the flight departure.

— Passengers, especially those who are boarding from Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai to West Bengal must carry a negative RT-PCR report and these reports have to be verified at the origin of the flight by the airline staff.

— If a passenger is found infected with COVID-19 but has no symptoms, 14 days of self-monitoring is such asymptomatic passengers.Whereas for symptomatic passengers, the health authorities will decide the quarantine requirements (this will depend on case to case)

— Both Institutional and home quarantine facility is acceptable in the state.

— Thermal screening of all passengers will be done, upon arrival.

— Health profiling will also be done upon arrival.

— Passengers should note that the COVID Testing facility is not available in Bagdogra Airport.

— So far, there are no changes in domestic and cargo operations, they will continue to operate normally. Passengers are advised to get their COVID-19 test and carry the latest report as per the state protocol to avoid hassle at the airport.

