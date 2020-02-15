Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Covid-19 Outbreak Could Result in Production Cut by 10 Percent in February: Hero MotoCorp

Hero, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 1:21 PM IST

Image for Representation

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China has affected the supply of some components which could hit the production by around 10 per cent in February.

The company, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.

"The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

It further said, "This is likely to impact our planned production by around 10 per cent for the month of February." The company said any further impact on its production will depend on the developing situation in China.

"We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options," it added.

