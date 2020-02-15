Covid-19 Outbreak Could Result in Production Cut by 10 Percent in February: Hero MotoCorp
Hero, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.
Image for Representation
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China has affected the supply of some components which could hit the production by around 10 per cent in February.
The company, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.
"The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
It further said, "This is likely to impact our planned production by around 10 per cent for the month of February." The company said any further impact on its production will depend on the developing situation in China.
"We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options," it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster