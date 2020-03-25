COVID-19 Pandemic: GoAir Announces Pay Cut for Employees in March Due to Travel Restrictions

As airlines suffer from one of the worst losses due to travel restrictions triggered by the global outbreak of COVID-19, several of them are forced to cut the salaries of their employees. The most recent carrier to do the same is GoAir after CEO Vinay Dube officially stated that the company was left with no other choice due to the travel restrictions.

On Saturday in an internal official email, the company's CEO had announced that leadership teams of the company will be taking up a pay cut of 50 per cent in light of the new restrictions. As revenues have fallen drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has already laid off its expat pilots and announced leave without pay for its employees.



"The top leadership has stepped forward and volunteered to go for 50 per cent pay cut with immediate effect," the CEO said in his e-mail. These measures are temporary and are pure with the intention to successfully combat the deep challenges that COVID-19 has created for the aviation industry including GoAir, he added.

"The Maharashtra Government has announced a complete lockdown of the workplace for safety and security of the people and to contain the outbreak as a result of which we have also urged our employees (working out of different office across Maharashtra, except those directly involved in Operations) to work from home and support the business-critical requirements and our operations team," the CEO had stated.