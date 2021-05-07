COVID-19 Second Wave: Top Upcoming Car Launches Delayed Due to Pandemic: Hyundai, Audi & More

The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India during the second wave of the pandemic has brought life at still. With many parts of the country going in partial or full lockdowns, the business world is too forced to think about its plans for the remainder year. Car manufacturers too have been mulling over the strategic plans and we will see a delay in the upcoming launches of new cars. Many big launches have now been now forced to be delayed due to the virus surge. We look at some of the awaited launches that have been postponed because of the COVID-19 case surge.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioThe launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has also been delayed by the ongoing pandemic. The new revamped version of Maruti's hatchback was set to enter the market in May 2021 but its launch has now been deferred and it's expected to happen in mid-2021.

Skoda OctaviaThe fourth generation of Skoda Octavia will have now have to wait for a few more days before hitting the market. Octavia is expected to come with its all-new revamped interior and exterior styling. The car which was expected to be launched towards the end of April 2021 is now expected to come to the market at the end of May 2021.

Hyundai AlcazarBased on the lines of Hyundai’s popular SUV Creta, Alcazar will come with an added row and longer wheelbase (150 mm more than Creta). The SUV was slated to be launched on April 29 but is now expected to be launched in late May.

Mercedes Benz GLAGerman car manufacturer Mercedes was looking to introduce the second generations of its Benz GLA car in late April or early May 2021 but the COVID surge has forced the company to delay it. The entry point to the Mercedes SUV range, GLA will come in multiple engine variants. One with a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with FWD and AWD, and a 1.3-litre petrol engine with 163hp power. A performance-oriented AMG GLA 35 4Matic with a 306hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will top the range in India.

Audi e-TronLooking to take over the premium electric car market, Audi was all set to launch its first all-electric car in the Indian market. The car would have hit the Indian market towards late May 2021 but has been postponed to June 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic.Talking about the specification of the car, the e-Tron comes backed with 95kWh battery pack powering its two electric motors. The motors generate a total of 408hp, and the company claims that the car can clock 0-100km in 5.7 seconds.

