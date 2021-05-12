COVID-19 Surge: Maldives Announces Ban on Tourists Flying from India, Other South Asian Countries

The Ministry of Tourism, Maldives has announced to ban entry of all South Asians, including Indians holding Tourist Visa from entering the island nation. The temporary suspension will be valid from May 13, 2021. In a tweet, Ministry of Tourism mentioned - “@HPA_MV announces temporary suspension of tourist visas for those travelling from South Asian countries to Maldives. This safety measure is to be effective from 13th May 2021. We regret any inconveniences caused."

Maldives, the island nation famous among Indians for spending leisure time has joined other nations to ban entry of Indians amidst the rising cases COVID-19 in the country. However, unlike many other countries who announced blanket ban on travel, Maldives initially issued a travel advisory to travellers from India.

As per a directive issued by Maldivian government, they are suspending tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. The order came in force from April 27. Maldives is only among 3 countries and also the first nation to open doors for tourists during the first lockdown in 2020.

Many celebrities and people seeking leisure time fled to Maldives and shared posts on social media, making Maldives even more desirable destination for holidays.

