COVID-19 Vaccine: New Delhi Airport Aims to Distribute up to 54 Lakh Vials Per Day in January 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine: New Delhi Airport Aims to Distribute up to 54 Lakh Vials Per Day in January 2021

File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.

File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.

Overall, the New Delhi airport has the capacity to distribute up to 8 million, or 80 lakh, vials a day.

India's largest airport plans to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines in January with up to 5.4 million, or 54 lakh, vials a day, its CEO said on Tuesday, underscoring the logistical challenge of reaching everyone in the country of 1.3 billion.

The Indian government is considering emergency use authorization for three vaccine candidates – one from AstraZeneca (AZN.L, another from Pfizer (PFE.N), and a separate one developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

"If we are able to rotate cargo twice a day, then 5.4 million (vials) can be distributed in a day," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. Overall, the airport had the capacity to handle up to 8 million vials a day, he said.

India has the world's second-highest number of cases after the United States — totalling over 10 million, with more than 146,000 deaths as of Tuesday.

The government said on Tuesday it would track down everyone arriving in recent weeks from Britain, where a more infectious strain of COVID-19 has been found, to try to prevent its spread.[L1N2J209F]


