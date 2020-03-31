AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Validity of Driving Licences, Vehicle Registration Expired Since Feb 1 Extended Till June 30

Image for Representation (Image Source: Twitter/ Chandigarh Traffic Police)

Image for Representation (Image Source: Twitter/ Chandigarh Traffic Police)

The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
Share this:

The Centre on Monday extended till June 30 the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1, in a move to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an advisory to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory.

It requested all states to "treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020."

The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

It pointed out that the government had provided for the availability of the essential goods and production, and had allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo.

The ministry requested all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties.

.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story