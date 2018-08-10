English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]

The entire event was captured on a video from a police helicopter using a night vision camera.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 10, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
Cows help police nab thief. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Loading...
In a one-of-its-kind incident, a herd of cattle comprising mostly cows helped police nab a car thief in Florida. The incident took place last weekend in Sanford, Florida where the local cops were chasing a stolen vehicle. The entire event was captured on a video from a police helicopter using a night vision camera, hence the black and white footage. And looking at the footage, it’s fair to say that the cows deserve an award here for their bravery.

The video shows that after a long chase, the suspects, including a passenger and the driver, who was later identified as Jennifer Anne Kaufman eventually crashed, and both the driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger was quickly apprehended, while the driver, Anne Kaufman, managed to flee to a field nearby.



That’s when the herd of cattle helped police find Kaufman's location. As seen on the police Heli video, the cattle started to follow her, almost knocking her off on a couple of occasions. The cattle kept following her, which helped police to know the direction of Kaufman. One cop can be heard telling others to simply follow the cows.

Eventually Kaufman climbed a fence where she was arrested by police. According to WCTV, Kaufman was charged with resisting an officer and drug possession.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...