Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]

In a one-of-its-kind incident, a herd of cattle comprising mostly cows helped police nab a car thief in Florida. The incident took place last weekend in Sanford, Florida where the local cops were chasing a stolen vehicle. The entire event was captured on a video from a police helicopter using a night vision camera, hence the black and white footage. And looking at the footage, it’s fair to say that the cows deserve an award here for their bravery.The video shows that after a long chase, the suspects, including a passenger and the driver, who was later identified as Jennifer Anne Kaufman eventually crashed, and both the driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger was quickly apprehended, while the driver, Anne Kaufman, managed to flee to a field nearby.That’s when the herd of cattle helped police find Kaufman's location. As seen on the police Heli video, the cattle started to follow her, almost knocking her off on a couple of occasions. The cattle kept following her, which helped police to know the direction of Kaufman. One cop can be heard telling others to simply follow the cows.Eventually Kaufman climbed a fence where she was arrested by police. According to WCTV , Kaufman was charged with resisting an officer and drug possession.