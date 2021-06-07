Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Driving Titan Red Mercedes-Benz S560 Maybach Worth Rs 2.3 Crore

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most popular Indian cricketers. Recently, he was seen in the Indian Premier League wherein he represented Mumbai Indians. The bowler played seven matches in the series and took six wickets. The cricketer was recently spotted riding a stunning red Mercedes-Benz S560 Maybach. The luxury car is not only fantastic in its looks but is also top notch when it comes to specs and features.

According to a report in Cartoq, the cricketer was driving his fancy four-wheeler in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The car that bowler owns is priced around Rs 2.3 crore. The Mercedes-Benz S560 Maybach comes equipped with a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo petrol engine that generates 469 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Due to the powerful engine, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds. The engine has been paired with an automatic gearbox for its transmission duties.

Reportedly, Bumrah’s Mercedes-Benz S560 Maybach is the only one in the country to have Titan Red shade. The other colours available for the vehicle model include Emerald Green, Polar White, Obsidian Black, Ruby Black, Magnetite Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Diamond Silver, Anthracite Blue, Cavansite Blue and Iridium Silver shades.

Mercedes-Benz is known for keeping safety first in all its vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz S560 comes equipped with as many as eight airbags. The top speed of the swanky four-wheeler is 250kmph.

Presently, Bumrah is in Southampton with the Indian men’s cricket team and is quarantined at the Hilton hotel ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The India vs NZ debut WTC final match is scheduled to start from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl. The fixture will be starting from 3 PM IST and will telecast in six languages in India on Star Sports Network. The Indian viewers can watch the match digitally through Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here