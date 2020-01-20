Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time

The Audi Q8 SUV is priced at Rs 1.33 crores in India and comes with a trademark 3.0-litre TFSI engine, and goes from 0 to 100 in six seconds.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time
Virat Kohli with Audi Q8. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was spotted riding his all-new Audi Q8 SUV. Audi’s Q8 crossover SUV was launched on Wednesday and Kohli became the first Indian to own this luxury car. The ace cricketer was spotted riding his car to the airport as he was leaving for the second ODI match against Australia in Rajkot. A video is shared on Instagram where Kohli is seen driving his new beauty to the airport.

The Q8 SIV is priced at Rs. 1.33 crore in India and comes with many customization options. Audi has introduced augmented reality and virtual reality elements to enhance the customer experience.

The latest SUV from German carmaker Audi comes with a 3.0-litre TFSI (Turbo fuel stratified injection) engine, a trademark of the Volkswagen group. The engine generates 340 hp and 500N enabling it to touch the speed of 100 from 0 in around six seconds.

The luxury offering comes with a single frame octagonal grille and LED headlights. The SUV is equipped with four-zone climate control and air quality package with fragrance and ionizer. The dashboard sports two touchscreens. The one with 10.1-inch is for navigation controls and infotainment system. The other one, which is an 8.6-inch screen, shows features such as air conditioning and heating.

Audi Q8 comes with eight airbags, park assistance and electronic stabilization program.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
