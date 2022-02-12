Cristiano Ronaldo Gets A Brand New Cadillac Escalade SUV On Birthday - Details Here

The rich and famous are always known to have swanky cars and bikes, nearly all prominent celebrities own at least one such car that makes heads turn on the road. But when it comes to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, his immense love for cars is evident from his incredible fleet. The Manchester United forward, who already owns a number of flashy cars including two McLaren, three Ferraris, and two Lamborghini among others, has now got a massive black Cadillac Escalade by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as a gift on his birthday.

Georgina presented the car to her partner on his 37th birthday and even shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle. Ronaldo’s partner, who is a model, recorded his reaction to the extravagant gift and even gave a glimpse of the 8-seater car.

The car is priced around $ 100,000 or Rs 75 lakh but it is being said that the Escalade was specially imported from the US for Ronaldo as it is not available in Europe, where the footballer is currently staying.

The premium SUV is quite sizeable having a length of 5.5 metres and has 8 seats, which is great for Ronaldo’s family that includes his 4 children while the fifth is on the way. The Escalade is a feature-loaded car that offers rear entertainment screens, 19-speaker Studio Sound System, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and a Wi-Fi hotspot among other luxurious features.

Justifying its ridiculous price tag, Cadillac has given a leather upholstery to the car and the driver also gets to enjoy a full-TFT cockpit and touch-sensitive infotainment system as well.

Apart from this, the full-sized SUV is also equipped with other ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and front and rear pedestrian detection.

Also Watch:

Despite being huge in size, the car doesn’t lack behind when it comes to power delivery. The SUV is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine which produces 414 bhp. Moreover, the Escalade comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and can clock 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.