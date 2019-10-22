Cummins India Gets BS-VI Ceritification from ARAI Ahead of Deadline

Cummins has recently successfully completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). India will move to BS-VI emission regulations from April 1, 2020, and true to its brand promise of Innovation and Dependability, Cummins India showcased its BS-VI emission compliant engines, turbocharger technologies, and exhaust after-treatment technologies and solutions for BS-VI compliant engines ahead of time at the AutoExpo 2018.

Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, “It is our constant endeavour to power our customers through innovation & dependability along with an appropriate strategy that addresses market requirements. Cummins has always been the front-runner with the BS-VI engine technology and it gives us immense pleasure to complete the BS-VI Certification tests with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) ahead of time”.

He further added, “Cummins Engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) after-treatment system has been pioneering clean air technologies in the country since their launch in the BS-IV era in April 2017. The vast experience Cummins has in the Indian market clubbed with proven engine and emissions technologies give us an edge in the BS-VI regime where the entire diesel industry will be adopting that technology. Cummins is a leading technology partner and we are confident that we will be the enabler for the technological shift from BS-IV to BS-VI in a short span of time.”

Globally more than 1 million Euro6/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engine and after-treatment system. All the major commercial vehicle OEMs across the world have selected SCR technology to meet new and upcoming BS-VI emission standards. Cummins SCR technology allows engines to operate at a more optimal combustion temperature providing better fuel efficiency with lower NOx and particulate matter generation. At the BS-VI stage, Cummins added DPF and DOC after-treatment technologies to achieve additional robustness and margins on particulate matter, hydrocarbons and oxides of nitrogen.

A number of patents have been filed during the development of our BS-VI technologies, giving us a proven advantage over the competition. Cummins offers integrated engine and after-treatment systems to its customers, ensuring optimal system performance and reliability. Cummins is also vertically integrated with the capability to design and manufacture critical engine and after-treatment components and sub-systems. Cummins’ engines and engine-systems are enabled with connected solutions for optimized performance at all times and easy prognostics and diagnostics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.