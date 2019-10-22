Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Cummins India Gets BS-VI Ceritification from ARAI Ahead of Deadline

Globally more than 1 million Euro6/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engine and after-treatment system.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cummins India Gets BS-VI Ceritification from ARAI Ahead of Deadline
Fuel pump selling BS-VI fuel in Delhi. Image for representation (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Cummins has recently successfully completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). India will move to BS-VI emission regulations from April 1, 2020, and true to its brand promise of Innovation and Dependability, Cummins India showcased its BS-VI emission compliant engines, turbocharger technologies, and exhaust after-treatment technologies and solutions for BS-VI compliant engines ahead of time at the AutoExpo 2018.

Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, “It is our constant endeavour to power our customers through innovation & dependability along with an appropriate strategy that addresses market requirements. Cummins has always been the front-runner with the BS-VI engine technology and it gives us immense pleasure to complete the BS-VI Certification tests with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) ahead of time”.

He further added, “Cummins Engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) after-treatment system has been pioneering clean air technologies in the country since their launch in the BS-IV era in April 2017. The vast experience Cummins has in the Indian market clubbed with proven engine and emissions technologies give us an edge in the BS-VI regime where the entire diesel industry will be adopting that technology. Cummins is a leading technology partner and we are confident that we will be the enabler for the technological shift from BS-IV to BS-VI in a short span of time.”

Globally more than 1 million Euro6/BS-VI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engine and after-treatment system. All the major commercial vehicle OEMs across the world have selected SCR technology to meet new and upcoming BS-VI emission standards. Cummins SCR technology allows engines to operate at a more optimal combustion temperature providing better fuel efficiency with lower NOx and particulate matter generation. At the BS-VI stage, Cummins added DPF and DOC after-treatment technologies to achieve additional robustness and margins on particulate matter, hydrocarbons and oxides of nitrogen.

A number of patents have been filed during the development of our BS-VI technologies, giving us a proven advantage over the competition. Cummins offers integrated engine and after-treatment systems to its customers, ensuring optimal system performance and reliability. Cummins is also vertically integrated with the capability to design and manufacture critical engine and after-treatment components and sub-systems. Cummins’ engines and engine-systems are enabled with connected solutions for optimized performance at all times and easy prognostics and diagnostics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram