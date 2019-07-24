Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cupra to Unveil 100 Percent Electric Crossover Concept Car At Frankfurt Motor Show

The car will have the lines of a four-door crossover, bringing together the character of an SUV with the elegance of a classic sports coupe. It's the first street Cupra that will have a fully electric powertrain.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
The first photo of Cupra's 100% electric concept car. (Image: Seat/AFP Relaxnews)
Cupra, Seat's former sportscar division which is now a separate brand, will unveil a concept car representing its vision of the future at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, taking place from September 12 to 22. It will be a fully electric crossover car.

According to the Spanish manufacturer, the concept car will have the lines of a four-door crossover, bringing together the character of an SUV with the elegance of a classic sports coupe. It's the first street Cupra that will have a fully electric powertrain.

Before the full reveal in September, Cupra has given a first peek of the car in a shot highlighting the brand's signature taillights extending the full width of the vehicle and the Cupra logo in the middle.

Seat, for its part, plans to bring out at least six electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles through the beginning of 2021, following the path taken by the Volkswagen group overall.

