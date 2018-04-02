English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Custom Made 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Hot-Rod Image Gallery

Here’s a detailed image gallery of the 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 converted into a Hot Rod.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:April 2, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Custom Made 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Hot-Rod Image Gallery
Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod. (Image: Hi Consumption)
Remember the good old American classic cars with wider tyres and big engines popping out of the hood? Often called as the Hot Rods, the scale models such cars were immensely famous among collectors, but down the line, hot rods have been replaced by other genre of cars. However, a gentleman named Chris Wall from South Africa has shared some images of a Hot Rod, nobody earlier knew about! The Land Cruiser is mated with parts borrowed from the Land Rover Discovery, Lexus, Jeep Wrangler and more. Here’s a detailed image gallery of the 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 converted into a Hot Rod-

Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod (Image: Hi Consumption)

The 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is built by Allers Rods & Customs in a shop near Johannesburg, South Africa. It took 1,200 hours to build this custom SUV. Toyota Land Cruiser was chosen because of its rugged built quality, bulky design and reliable mechanics.

Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod (Image: Hi Consumption)

The front suspension has been completely custom fabricated, with the wheels and rear differential coming from a Land Rover Discovery. The front brakes are four-pot calipers with single-pot discs in the back.

Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod (Image: Hi Consumption)

Powering the Hot Rod is the Lexus 1UZ V8 making 300 horsepower that’s mated to the Lexus five-speed automatic.

Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod (Image: Hi Consumption)

Other design elements include a full cage cabin, seats from a Jeep Wrangler and headlights from a first-generation Volkswagen Golf.

Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Hot Rod (Image: Hi Consumption)

The Land Cruiser street rod has a surprising amount of ground clearance, helped by the massive off-road tyres. The best part of all, however, is that the FJ40 is finished in a period-correct shade of tan.

Also Watch:

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You