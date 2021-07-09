Customer Centric Approach, World-Class Features Push Vistara to Top Ranks: Interview

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) is one of the youngest airlines to start operations in India. In this short span of time, Vistara has establishing itself as a brand providing best-in-industry food service, newer-generation aircrafts with customer centric features and much more. We got in touch with Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara to understand more about the brand, and its offerings, apart from the route expansion plans. Here’s the interview-

Apart from these, Vistara has also addressed apprehensions and worries among travelers triggered by the pandemic. Vistara has bring forth the efforts towards improving customer experience and has introduced several initiatives, a few of these include:

• Gate-to-Gate service – Specially designed for travellers who want to travel hassle-free or may not always have the convenience of carrying all their luggage with them to the airport for a flight and then to their final destination

• Club Vistara - Club Vistara membership allows passengers the opportunity to fly our Priority Services like priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling as well as access to Vistara’s lounge and partner lounges.

• Vistara Bridge - Since travel plans are subject to change with flyers booking closer to the date of journey, Vistara Bridge offers added flexibility on flight cancellation, complimentary changes and lower cancellation fees on each ticket, with only fare difference applicable

• Vistara was also the first airline in India to offer customers the ability to book additional seat(s) to ensure social distancing onboard.

• Vistara also operated the first domestic flight with fully vaccinated crew.

