1-min read

Customised Kia Seltos With New Interiors is Probably the Most Luxurious Mid-SUV in India

Delhi-based customization house Car Stylein, which undertook the project did a makeover only to the interiors of the car to make up the ante on luxury and make the design in tandem with its exterior appeal.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Customised Kia Seltos With New Interiors is Probably the Most Luxurious Mid-SUV in India
Modified Kia Seltos. (Image source: Facebook/Car Stylein)

Amidst a widespread slump in the automotive industry in 2019, new entrants such as Kia and MG Motor stirred up their respective segments with their very first offerings. Kia dominated the sales charts beating the ever-popular Hyundai Creta in the first month after going on sale. The car arrived with a sumptuous package of features that gave it an upper hand over most of the offerings in the domestic market. The car arrived with a sporty and stylish design which when combined with the very capable engine became a favourite for thousands of customers in the country.

In its colour palette, however, the one that caught our eye was the Intelligence Blue paint scheme that carries a different road presence altogether. In the same breath, the reason we are here is because of an interesting customized Seltos that took the exterior inspiration on the inside as well.

Delhi-based customization house Car Stylein, which undertook the project did a makeover only to the interiors of the car to make up the ante on luxury and make the design in tandem with its exterior appeal. First up, the colour scheme of the interiors have been changed to a white, blue and black theme and the shade of blue used on the inside is similar to the one used outside. The dashboard gets the new colour scheme too with blue trim running across its length along with the door pads. The door pads, lower dashboard area, pillars and a few other elements on the inside gets a leather treatment that ups the premium feel in the car. The seats are covered in Nappa leather apart from a few other tweaks.

Modified Kia Seltos. (Image source: Facebook/Car Stylein) Modified Kia Seltos. (Image source: Facebook/Car Stylein)

As mentioned before, the changes on the car above are restricted to the interiors. Mechanically, the car is retained. However, we are dark on details about the variant. In India, the car is available with three different engine options and three transmission options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options available on the car includes a standard 6-speed manual transmission, with petrol and diesel engine options and three different kinds of automatic transmission. The diesel offerings come with a torque converter, the 1.5-litre petrol with CVT and the 1.4-litre with a DCT.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
