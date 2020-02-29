Customised MG Hector With All-Black Wrap Looks Extremely Classy

Soon after its entry into the Indian market, Chinese-owned British Brand MG Motor stirred up a storm in the SUV segment with the Hector. The manufacturer clocked high sales for the vehicle after garnering a huge positive response from the Indian customers. The formula for its success was simple, a good powertrain, good looks and a very capable engine.

While looks are subjective, the Hector with its split LED set up at the front and a butch stance finds a sweet spot between modern and rugged. However, as we said, looks are subjective, not a lot of buyers would like every aspect of it. Hence, here is an MG Hector wrapped in Black that looks subtle as well as classy.



While the car you see above closely resembles the company’s Starry Black shade, it must be noted that the latter comes with plenty of chrome which the car here lacks majorly. This Hector gets a completely black theme for which the front bumper, diffuser and the side skirts have been blacked out. Even the grille has been draped in black. Though the MG logo has been left as it is.



Also new on the car are a new set of alloy wheels that gives a complete overhaul to its appeal on the street. The car now rides on a set of 17-inch wheels that have been wrapped with 235/45 profile tires. The brake calliper has also seen to be replaced with a yellow-unit that looks rather interesting.