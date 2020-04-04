Customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is What Your Garage Deserves

Royal Enfield motorcycles for long have been dear for customisation houses around the world. However, the tale got interesting when the brand forayed into the twin-cylinder category with the 650 twins. The Interceptor 650 garnered great response in India and quickly became one of the most sought after motorcycles in India.

So, in the same tone, we would like to present an alternate iteration of the motorcycle that is an astonishing result of customisation house, GRID7. Starting from the front, the motorcycle gets new LED headlights that is a step away from the stock halogen ones. The resultant model misses out on an instrument cluster altogether and the handlebar gets bar-end mirrors.



In case you were wondering, the instrument cluster is now placed on the left side of the tank. And the tank gets a grey paint scheme with orange stripes on it. The engine is also completely blacked out and adds to the mean demeanour of the bike. As against the stock ones, in its new avatar, the motorcycle gets a new flat seat that goes well with the overall persona of the motorcycle. It is installed with an in-house built GRID7 performance exhaust system which blesses us with a rather pleasing sound note.

At the rear, the bike gets a new taillight that sits right behind the seat. The indicators have been borrowed from one of the Harley Davidson motorcycles. The tyres get an upgrade too and now runs on 130/70-18 inch Pirelli at the front and 170/60-18 inch Shinko at the rear.

At its heart, the new motorcycle carries the same 647-cc, fuel-injected, oil and air-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum of 47bhp and 52Nm of torque. Since the bike already came with fuel-injection the shift to meet the upcoming emission norms have not affected the power figures much. However, the new model does come at a significant premium of Rs 9,000 over the outgoing BS-IV version.