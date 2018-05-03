English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Customize Your All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift with an Aftermarket Sunroof for Rs 15000

Decibel, an aftermarket customizer is offering to install a Webasto H100 sunroof on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:May 3, 2018, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Customize Your All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift with an Aftermarket Sunroof for Rs 15000
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift with Sunroof. (Image: Decibel)
The concept of a car with a sunroof or a moonroof is a big hit in the west, however, India is yet to have a taste of this very lifestyle-ish feature. While many of the high-end luxury cars offer this feature in India, most of the mass produced cars are yet to get this feature, even as an option. Indians, though, are getting aware about sunroofs and want to have it on their cars.

Since OEMs doesn’t offer sunroof on budget products, aftermarket customizers are coming up with a solution for the same. Last year, the newly launched 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire got an aftermarket sunroof and now, an aftermarket accessory outlet, Decibel, has shared images of the 2018 Maruti Swift equipped with a sunroof.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift The Webasto sunroof on 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Decibel)

Decibel is offering to install Webasto H100 sunroof, a popular aftermarket sunroof solution. The sunroof is a pop-up type sunroof without a sliding glass feature and is available for Rs 15000 to Rs 30000 depending on the size of the sunroof, as multiple options are available.

The Webasto roof is claimed to have a toughened glass that protects the cabin against UV radiation. It is not electrically controlled as in most of the factory fitted cars and has to be a manually operated. A dark shade film can also be installed on the sunroof.

Also Watch: Mercedes-Benz GLA Key Hidden Feature!


As for the new Swift, the all-new third-gen model was launched in January 2018, and can be opted with a 1.2 L K12 Petrol or a 1.3 L DDiS Diesel engine. Both variants can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 4.99 lakhs to Rs 8.29 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You