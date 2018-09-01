English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Customized 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Looks Like a Proper Sports Hatchback

This modified 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is probably the neatest lowrider hatchback in India today.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:September 1, 2018, 4:17 PM IST
Customized 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Looks Like a Proper Sports Hatchback
Customized Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Instagram)
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular hatchback in India, especially among those who want to buy a car that looks and performs like a sports hatchback. Although’s Swift’s humble 1.2/ 1.3-litre engine doesn’t fall in the category of a proper sports hatchback, but given the lack of options in the country, people have had an affinity towards this Japanese product for years now, and has customized it according to personal taste.

The 2018 Swift is undoubtedly one of the best looking hatchbacks in the country right now and has been on sale for over 6 months now. It was about time someone picked their Swift and gave it a makeover to look like a sports hatchback. One such tastefully modified Maruti Suzuki Swift can easily be the India's first and best lowrider Swift.



The modified Maruti Suzuki Swift has a Kochi registration which isn’t a surprise given the taste of Kerala people in automobiles. Shared on Instagram the Swift is finished in Pearl Arctic White and rides lower than the regular car, featuring twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in black and a wider set of tyres.

This is most probably a top spec version given the presence of projector headlamps and LED DRLs and also gets Swift RS inspired red stripe running across the grille, blacked front Suzuki insignia, ORVMs, roof, and rear spoiler. The badges from the boot lid have been removed too.

While there is no information on the interior and mechanical updates, we are sure the interiors are also customized to match the exteriors. As for the price, the 2018 Maruti Swift range starts from Rs 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base petrol variant and Rs 5.99 lakhs for base diesel version.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
