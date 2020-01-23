Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Customized Kia Seltos Delivers 170 PS Output, Becomes Most Powerful of its Kind in the Country

The 1.4L turbo GT Line variant of the Kia Seltos was modified with a 3M black Rose wrap, 19 inch BBS CI-R Staggered Wheels, and Quantum Tuning ECU remap.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Modified Kia Seltos SUV (Image: Instagram/ Autobots India)

Kia Motors has been making headlines since it rolled out its compact Seltos SUV in India. The SUV by the South Korean automobile manufacturer has got buyers excited. In fact, some car owners have even got their vehicles modified according to their preferences.

According to a report, the Gurugram-based company Autobots automotive customization has upgraded the SUV and it is being touted as the most powerful Seltos in the country.

The report further added the variant chosen for modification was the 1.4L turbo GT Line variant of the car. Autobots automotive customization had also shared the pictures of the modified version of Seltos and also penned down the changes introduced in it. According to the post, the transformation includes 3M black Rose wrap and 19 inch BBS CI-R Staggered Wheels that changes the look and feel of the SUV.

The rear side of the SUV sports an electric tailgate. The SUV’s rear bumper has also been equipped with a reflector LED light. The Chrome plating at the front and rear have been turned into black. The Quantum Tuning ECU (Electronic control unit) remap makes it the most powerful customised SUV in the country. Post ECU remap, the amount of turning power(torque) produced by the SUV has increased to 170 Bhp (brake horsepower) and 250 Nm (newton meter) from 140 Ps and 242 Nm. Apart from the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, the Seoul-based Kia Motors’ Seltos is also available in 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
