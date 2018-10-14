English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
Reddy Customs have actually added the premiumness to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno by doing a complete makeover of the cabin.
Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Reddy Customs)
Maruti Suzuki sells the successful Baleno premium hatchback through the Nexa range of dealership, rivaling the Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. However, in India, premium hatchback is a mistaken identity. There’s nothing much premiumness in the premium hatchback category, apart from the fact that these bunch of cars have good interiors and features as compared to the other hatchbacks.
Now the folks at Reddy Customs (the same guys who gave a makeover to the Mahindra Thar and made it luxury SUV) took the word premium hatchback to a whole new level. Reddy Customs have actually added the premiumness to the premium hatchback by a complete makeover of the cabin.
The customized white colored Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a carbon fibre inspired rear spoiler. But that’s the only exterior change. The real fun lies inside the cabin that gets the contrasting red colored trim, throughout the cabin.
As seen in the images, the seats now get red leather touch, and so do the door panels, dashboard, steering wheel, and central tunnel. Carbon fibre bits are also added on door panels and central tunnel. The simple makeover has changed the way Baleno looks.
The rest of the specifications and interiors remain the same, with the layout and equipment untouched. The Baleno is powered by the 1.2-litre/ 1.3-litre engines in India.
