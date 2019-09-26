Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cyber Attack Attempt on Airbus Via Contractors, Suppliers; Possible Link to China

In the past few months, hackers tried to mount a cyberattack on Airbus via its French technology consultant Expleo, and engine supplier Rolls Royce.

Reuters

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Cyber Attack Attempt on Airbus Via Contractors, Suppliers; Possible Link to China
Image for Representation (Reuters)
A series of cyber attacks on Airbus in the past few months were conducted via the computer systems of the aerospace group's suppliers and contractors, and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP news agency reported on September 26. Airbus, the world's second-largest aerospace group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. The company said in January this year that a cyberattack on its systems had resulted in a data breach. Last year US prosecutors said Chinese intelligence officers and hackers stole information about a jet engine being developed by firms who supply Airbus as well as its US rival Boeing.

According to the AFP report, which cited multiple unnamed security sources, cyberattacks in the past months on Airbus were mounted via French technology consultancy Expleo, engine maker Rolls Royce, and two French Airbus subcontractors which were not identified. Over the past 12 months, Airbus has been targeted by four major cyber-attacks, AFP cited one of the sources as saying. Some of the attacks date back further, the report said. The report cited the sources as saying that the hackers appeared to have been seeking information about engines for the A400M military transport aircraft and A350 airliner.

The AFP report did not make clear whether the cyberattacks it described had led to data breaches or impacted Airbus operations. It said the security sources have not definitively attributed responsibility for the cyberattacks, but that they bore the hallmarks of groups linked to Chinese intelligence.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
