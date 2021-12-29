Cyborg Yoda Cruiser-Styled Electric Motorcycle Unveiled by Ignitron Motocorp

Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles and sound engineering, has announced its foray into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle segment with Cyborg. This will be a range of premium electric motorbikes, offering an all-new motorcycling experience - accessible to new riders and thrilling for accomplished motorcyclists. The brand will focus on making the safest motorbikes in India will continually explore new ways to improve battery technology and manufacturing processes. Further, manufacturing and assembly of the electric motorbikes has already begun at the company’s plant in Manesar, Gurugram. In the initial phase, the company has the capacity to produce 40,000 units in the financial year 2022-23.

Speaking on the announcement, Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the electric two-wheeler motorbike segment, with our new brand CYBORG. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs. Our mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. We believe that a true fusion of human and machine can make each journey more personal, exhilarating, and safe. It is important to build and develop vehicles that are desirable, reliable and affordable and CYBORG will cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that is eco-friendly and superior. Customer satisfaction has been at the heart of our philosophy while developing, designing and manufacturing our products.”

Under Cyborg, Ignitron Motocorp will roll out three product variants in the Indian market. To begin the operations; its first flagship product - a cruiser-styled model called Yoda, will cater to the niche segment of consumers. Yoda, the company’s first and India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery and is targeted at auto enthusiasts.

Cyborg will also be launching two more products to cater to the needs of the mass-market buyers ensuring a good range, a powerful motor and an affordable price point. They are also partnering for SOS (roadside assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go Cyborg Stations which will be located at every one kilometre. These are compact home charge sockets that give fast charging of 50 percent in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited to the vendor’s account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.

