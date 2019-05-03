Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Cyclone Fani: Bhubaneswar, Kolkata Airport Ordered to Shut Down

All authorities concerned were alerted so that they are ready to deal with cyclone Fani, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Fani: Bhubaneswar, Kolkata Airport Ordered to Shut Down
NASA Satellites Track Cyclone Fani Along Eastern India's Coastline
Loading...
All flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled for 24 hours starting midnight of May 3 in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' threat over the Bay of Bengal, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

The regulatory body for civil aviation issued an advance order to cancel all flights to and from Kolkata between 9.30 p.m. on May 3 and 6 p.m. on May 4 to ensure safety of operations during the cyclone.

"All airlines and operators are informed that due to approaching severe cyclonic storm Fani, flights to and from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will be cancelled between 12 a.m. on May 3 to 11.59 p.m. on May 4. Flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be cancelled between 9.30 p.m. on May 3 to 6 p.m. on May 4," the DGCA said in a tweet.

"Resumption of the flight will be with positive clearance from respective air traffic control," it added.

Airlines such as Air India and GoAir waived-off cancellations and change charges for flights to and from Bhubaneswar.

"In view of cyclone 'Fani', passengers travelling to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi might be inconvenienced. GoAir is waiving cancellation and change fees for Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi flights for travel between May 2, 2019 to May 5, 2019," GoAir said in a statement.

"Passengers are allowed to re-book their flights within 7 days of scheduled departure."

Similarly, Air India tweeted: "#FlyAI : Due to #CycloneFani all #AirIndia flights to/from #Bhubaneswar havebeen #cancelled for tomorrow (May3 2019).Applicable penalties of re-issuance,datechange,no-show, cancellation & refund charges waived off on all tickets fortravel to/from #Bhubaneswar frm 3rd-5th May 19'." (sic)
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram